Video shows witnesses to Marietta teen’s murder at ‘chaotic’ graduation party, police say

Marietta police released new video they hope will help lead to answers in the shooting death of a 17-year-old. Grayson Green, who was killed May 21.

It was a chaotic night at the Walton Village Apartments with hundreds of young adults at the complex.

"Gunshots went off, Grayson Green was left on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Surveillance video shows as police rushed to the complex, dozens and dozens of teens took off running.

Investigators say there were plenty of witnesses, but months later, none of them have gone to the police with any information that will help them determine who fired the fatal shots.

"Somebody should know something all them people don't know nothing, that's sad," said Michael Simpson who was visiting a friend at the complex.

"We've been following leads, we're asking the public for help. We're at a point we've hit a deadend and we know there are people who witnessed this," said Officer McPhilamy.

Police have now released new video that shows a small group of people casually walking near the restrooms by the pool. Police believe this is just before the shots were fired because seconds later more than a dozen people are seen running away.

Police want to talk to any of the people that can be seen in the video. They also want parents to look at the video and see if they recognize their child or any of the young adults. Police say they're not in trouble, but they were close enough to what happened, that they may know something that can help in the investigation.

"We're hoping one of them will be courageous enough to come forward and identify who the shooter was, so we can hold them accountable," said Officer McPhilamy.

"Hopefully they find the killers and get justice for this young man," said Simpson.

Police say they understand teens may be afraid to come forward, they can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers. A $10,000 reward is being offered in this case.