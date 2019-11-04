Police: 'Regular customer' wanted after robbing store

Gwinnett County police are on the lookout for a "regular customer" who is accused of robbing a convenience store.

According to police, around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, a man came into the Chevron gas station on the 3100 block of Stone Mountain Highway.

The man, armed with a handgun, demanded the money in the cash register by the employee on duty.

Once he obtained the cash, the man fled the area on foot.

Afterwards, the employee told police that the suspect is a regular customer who came to the store weekly to buy juice and cigarettes.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).