Police: Reckless motorcyclists wanted after escaping traffic stop

Johns Creek police are searching for two motorcyclists who escaped a traffic stop in late August.

According to police, shortly before midnight on Aug. 25, a traffic officer noticed two people riding on unregistered off-road motorcycles near the 10000 block of State Bridge Road.

Police say the motorcycles had no visible headlights, brake lights, or reflectors.

"Operating any off-road vehicle in this fashion at night is incredibly dangerous for the Operator and the motoring public," the Johns Creek Police Department said.

When the officer tried to stop the motorcyclists, they fled.

If you know anything that can help identify the suspects, please call the Johns Creek Police at 678-474-1600 or the Tipline at 678-474-1610.

