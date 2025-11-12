Police: rapper Rod Wave had firearm, suspected drugs during Atlanta traffic stop

article

Florida-born rapper Rod Wave, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was arrested Friday evening in northwest Atlanta on multiple drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

More details have since emerged about the arrest.

What we know:

Officers said the arrest occurred around 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 7, when a patrol officer observed the driver of a Dodge Challenger revving the engine and accelerating at high speed through a posted stop sign near Defoor Ave. NW and Taylor St. NW. The vehicle was subsequently stopped at a nearby gas station at 1678 Howell Mill Rd. NW.

During the traffic stop the officer detected the smell of suspected marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and recovered a firearm from Green’s waistband. A lawful search of the car resulted in the recovery of suspected marijuana and other controlled substances. According to police, Green was charged with reckless driving, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Green was booked into the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what specific drugs were found in the vehicle, whether the firearm was legally owned, or if anyone else was in the car at the time of the arrest.

It is not immediately known when he is expected to appear in court.