Clark Atlanta University also targeted, nothing found by police

The Brief Clark Atlanta University issued and later lifted a shelter-in-place order Friday night after reports of an active shooter, which police now believe were inaccurate. Atlanta Police assisted campus officers with searches at the Robert W. Woodruff Library but found no evidence of an "active scene." The case comes amid a wave of hoax active shooter calls targeting colleges nationwide, which the FBI is now investigating.



School officials say reports of an active shooter on the Clark Atlanta University campus Friday night appear to be inaccurate, though a shelter-in-place order remains in effect out of caution.

What we know:

In a statement received at approximately 9:40 p.m., the schools said a preliminary investigation shows no evidence of a confirmed threat to Clark Atlanta University.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the reports of an active shooter on the Clark Atlanta University campus are not accurate. We are in the process of conducting an investigation and continue to monitor the situation," the statement read.

Despite no confirmed threat, students and staff were urged to remain indoors while officers continue to investigate and secure the area.

Atlanta Police Department confirmed they were called in to assist campus police. According to a statement, APD units were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. to the Robert W. Woodruff Library on James P. Brawley Drive SW. As pf 10:45 p.m., APD was still on the scene, conducting searches of all levels of the building. At this time, they have been unable to locate an "active scene."

FOX 5 Atlanta received several videos from a person in the area that clearly show a heavy police presence and show some officers carrying guns and crouching behind police vehicles. The viewer video also shows a police helicopter using its spotlight to sweep the area.

FOX 5 Atlanta also received a phone call from a restaurant owner in the area who said that he and his customers were told to shelter in place.

At 11:15 p.m., FOX 5 Atlanta was informed by Clark Atlanta University that the shelter in place had been lifted.

FBI Atlanta told FOX 5 Atlanta that they have not been contacted yet about anything happening at Clark Atlanta University.

Big picture view:

FBI Atlanta announced earlier this week that it is joining an investigation into a rash of hoax active shooter calls targeting colleges across the country.

According to authorities, schools in the Macon area were forced to go on lockdown three times this week due to fake threats.

On Monday alone, law enforcement responded to calls claiming active shooters at Arkansas, Northern Arizona University, Iowa State, Kansas State, the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of New Hampshire. More calls were made Tuesday at the University of Kentucky and West Virginia University.

In Georgia, Central Georgia Technical College and Rutland High School were advised to shelter in place following active shooter reports. Both of those cases were later found to be hoaxes.

On Wednesday, Mercer College's Macon campus became one of the latest victims of the false reports, sending out a shelter in place alert before police determined that there was no active threat on campus. Bibb County deputies say it is possible all the recent incidents are related.

Authorities say most of the cases involved multiple calls about an active shooter or shooting, and at least four included the sound of gunshots in the background.

The agency is asking members of the public to immediately report anything suspicious to law enforcement.