Police: Patient dies at mental health facility under investigation

Gwinnett County police say they are now investigating a death at a controversial psychiatric clinic in unincorporated Norcross.

According to officials, officers were called to Lakeview Behavioral Health on Sept. 27 about what they called a "domestic incident."

Medics rushed a patient, identified as 56-year-old Milton Jackson, to a nearby hospital, where he died.

His body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

RELATED: More complaints alleging abuse at mental health facility

The death comes after police say they have received more than 70 complaints alleging neglect and abuse by employees at the clinic.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Advertisement

Reports from patients and family members filed to police allege neglect to missing persons to physical and sexual abuse.

At this point, no arrest warrants have been issued.

RELATED: Gwinnett Police investigating crimes at Norcross treatment facility

Anyone with information should call the Gwinnett Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.