The Brief Chamblee police identified Israel Rojas as the suspect in a triple shooting at a quinceañera early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were wounded, including one in critical condition, after a fight broke out at a Buford Highway event hall. Officers arrested Rojas following a foot chase and recovered a firearm along his flight path.



Chamblee police have identified a suspect after three teenagers were shot during a quinceañera early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Investigators identified the alleged shooter as Israel Rojas.

Police say Rojas was attending a quinceañera at an event hall in the 4300 block of Buford Highway when a fight broke out, leading to the gunfire.

Officers working a nearby traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. heard multiple shots and saw a male suspect jumping a fence.

Following a brief foot chase, a lieutenant took Rojas into custody in a nearby parking lot.

A firearm was recovered along the path where he ran.

RELATED: 3 juveniles shot in Chamblee area, suspected shooter arrested

What they're saying:

Neighbors expressed shock at the violence, describing the community as a typically safe and quiet environment.

Resident Yasmine Butler said the shooting is out of character for the neighborhood.

"Very safe environment, you never have to worry about thieves or what occurred last night. No car break-ins, it's a very chill and peaceful environment," Butler said.

As a parent, Butler said her heart goes out to the families involved.

"Let's eliminate all gun violence. I understand protection, but when we are injuring kids, harming kids, it takes away the purpose God put us here for to show love, humility, compassion, favor, all the good things. No kids should have to live with that trauma," Butler said.

What we don't know:

While police confirmed the shooting followed a fight, they have not yet released the specific motive or what sparked the initial physical altercation.

The names and exact ages of the three teenage victims have not been made public.

Additionally, officials have not yet announced the specific charges Rojas will face.