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3 juveniles shot in Chamblee area, suspected shooter arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2026 1:13pm EDT
Chamblee
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Three juveniles were shot near Buford Highway and Dresden Drive; one is in critical condition
    • Police chased and arrested a suspect who fled on foot; a firearm was later recovered
    • Victims were attending a quinceañera at a nearby event hall when gunfire erupted

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Three juveniles were shot early Saturday near a Chamblee event hall, leaving one in life-threatening condition and prompting a foot chase that ended with a suspect in custody, police said.

What we know:

Officers were conducting a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. near Buford Highway and Dresden Drive when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 4300 Buford Hwy. A sergeant responded to investigate and saw a male running from behind a business, jumping a fence toward the intersection, according to police.

A lieutenant later located a suspect matching the description and attempted to stop him, but the suspect fled again before being taken into custody in a nearby parking lot. Investigators said a firearm was recovered along the path where the suspect ran.

Police said the three victims were attending a quinceañera at an event hall when the shooting happened. Two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a third remains in critical condition. All were taken to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

The suspect was arrested and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or the names and ages of the victims. The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Chamblee Police Department. 

ChambleeDeKalb County