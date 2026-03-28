3 juveniles shot in Chamblee area, suspected shooter arrested

The Brief Three juveniles were shot near Buford Highway and Dresden Drive; one is in critical condition Police chased and arrested a suspect who fled on foot; a firearm was later recovered Victims were attending a quinceañera at a nearby event hall when gunfire erupted



Three juveniles were shot early Saturday near a Chamblee event hall, leaving one in life-threatening condition and prompting a foot chase that ended with a suspect in custody, police said.

What we know:

Officers were conducting a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. near Buford Highway and Dresden Drive when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 4300 Buford Hwy. A sergeant responded to investigate and saw a male running from behind a business, jumping a fence toward the intersection, according to police.

A lieutenant later located a suspect matching the description and attempted to stop him, but the suspect fled again before being taken into custody in a nearby parking lot. Investigators said a firearm was recovered along the path where the suspect ran.

Police said the three victims were attending a quinceañera at an event hall when the shooting happened. Two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a third remains in critical condition. All were taken to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

The suspect was arrested and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or the names and ages of the victims. The investigation is ongoing.