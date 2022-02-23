Police name 64-year-old woman fatally shot while sleeping in Gwinnett County hotel

Police identified a woman shot to death on Tuesday morning in a Gwinnett County extended stay motel.

Police said the victim was 64-year-old Christine Walker, a Lilburn resident.

Police said she was asleep when someone fired bullets into her room, striking her at least once. She died of her injuries.

POLICE SEARCH FOR TAXI CARJACKING SUSPECT

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta's Marc Teichner the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at a room in the back of the Intown Suites on the 4100 block of Stone Mountain Highway.

Police did not say whether detectives believe Walker was targeted or if there are leads on suspects.

Anyone who has information related to the shooting should contact Gwinnett County Police Department investigators at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE