Woman found shot to death in Gwinnett County motel room

Police are investigating the shooting of a woman found dead in a room at a Gwinnett County extended stay motel early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at a room in the back of the Intown Suites on the 4100 block of Stone Mountain Highway.

Investigators believe the bullet came through a window or the wall of the hotel room, hit the woman and fatally injured her.

Police have not made any arrests and are trying and find out what led up to the shooting and whether the woman was possibly targeted.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim other than the fact that she is an adult female.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE