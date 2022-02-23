Officers searching for man accused of carjacking Gwinnett County taxi driver

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of carjacking a taxi driver.

Officials say at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, a taxi driver picked up the suspect and began to drive him into unincorporated Norcross at the Doraville MARTA station.

During the drive, police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded the driver give him his money and the taxi.

The victim described the suspect as a skinny Black man who was wearing all black clothing.

Police shared security footage of the man taken on a MARTA train before the carjacking.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

