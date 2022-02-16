Gwinnett County Police arrest suspect in U-Haul road rage incident

A suspect was arrested in connection to a road rage incident outside a Gwinnett County business Tuesday, police said.

Officers went to the 3800 block of Buford Drive around 5:15 p.m. Police found Shormoi Martin, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

As officers provided aid and asked about the injury, Martin became "uncooperative."

At least three people were shot during the incident, investigators confirmed.

Also during that time, officials say a white van drove to a Gwinnett County Fire station for medical aid for an unknown driver and passenger who were both injured from gunshots.

Police said the driver was shot in the leg while the passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Shormoi Martin, 25, of Buford is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection to a road rage incident. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators later discovered the white van and a black Honda Accord, driven by Martin, drove into a U-Haul parking lot. After entering the parking area, the individuals got into an altercation about an incident that happened earlier on the road.

Authorities believe at some point during the dispute, "Martin began shooting from inside his car into the white work van." Martin then got out of the car and started shooting the van again, police said.

Officials said the three people who were shot were in stable condition.

The identities of the individuals inside the van were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

