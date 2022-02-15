Groups exchange gunfire at Buford business, police say

Police in Gwinnett County were investigating after a report of two groups firing on each other at a Buford area business on Tuesday evening.

It happened sometime after 7 p.m. at a U-Haul facility along Buford Drive in Buford. Gwinnett County police say two groups were at the facility shooting at each other.

Gwinnett County police investigate a shooting at a business along Buford Drive in Buford on Feb. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

There were few details about the shooting such as motive or if there were any arrests.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____