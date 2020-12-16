Police: Marietta pawn shop busted for selling stolen goods

article

Marietta detectives have arrested two employees at a pawn shop accused of buying and selling hundreds of stolen items.

The Marietta Police Department says their investigation into Pawn World on the 900 block of Roswell Street has been ongoing for the last six months after tips from the public.

The city's code requires pawn shops to have documentation of anyone who sells any items they purchase, which are then put into an online database. Through their work, officials detectives were able to confirm multiple stolen items passing through the pawnshop. Detectives also discovered that the store had been operating without a business license.

On Tuesday morning, investigators brought a search warrant to the store to check the inventory. When confronted with possible charges, the store's owner, identified as 47-year-old Gordon Blanton, cooperated with police.

During their search of the store's inventory, officials say they found numerous items in their original packaging that were then discovered to be stolen. In total, officials over 100 stolen items, including electronics, power tools, and sporting goods, were identified and recovered by retailers.

Investigators estimate the value of all the stolen goods is over $15,000.

Blanton and 64-year-old Pawn World employee Michael Dituri were both arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Blanton faces three felony charges of including theft by receiving, theft by conversions, and theft retail fencing. Dituri faces two misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving and theft retail fencing.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

