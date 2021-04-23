Police: Man shot multiple times after getting off bus in SW Atlanta

article

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man after he got off a bus overnight in Southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers say when they got to the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the gunman knew the victim from a prior incident.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or any information about a possible suspect.

