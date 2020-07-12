Police: Man killed after standoff with officers in Chamblee

article

A suspect has been shot and killed after a police standoff in Chamblee.

The Chamblee Police Department says multiple people called 911 to report a man armed in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Shallowford Terrace around 9 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, at least one caller said the man was yelling at people for them to call the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man inside his vehicle near the intersection of Shallowford Terrace and Buford Highway. The man was armed with a rifle leading to officers requesting assistance from surrounding agencies and the DeKalb County SWAT Team, police said.

While waiting for SWAT to arrive, officials say they tried to negotiate with the suspect and block traffic to the area, but "several vehicles and pedestrians drove or walked around officers in this densely populated and heavily traveled area, and a significant danger to the public remained."

During negotiations, police say the suspect exited his vehicle, stepped onto the highway, and started to fire his rifle, hitting a Chamblee police vehicle at least twice.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital, where the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is reporting he died.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man.

The GBI is now investigating the officer-involved shooting and will release more information shortly.

