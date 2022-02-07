Police: Man injured in shooting inside Riverdale shopping center parking lot

article

Riverdale police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popular shopping center Monday.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that one person was shot in the parking lot of the Parkwood Village Shopping Center, located on the 700 block of GA-138.

Evidence markers and shell casings were seen on the sidewalk outside a local business.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting on the status of the victim.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Riverdale Police Department.

