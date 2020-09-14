Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found shot to death in Marietta home

Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at a Marietta home.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday after reports of gunfire on the 1400 block of Bellemeade Court.

During the investigation, officers discovered 23-year-old Lamar Miles lying on his bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman inside the home, 22-year-old Tyneisha Warren, was also injured when police say a bullet grazed her.

Officials believe that evidence suggests the shots were fired from outside the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5477 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

