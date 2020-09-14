Police: Man found shot to death in Marietta home

Police are searching for a gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at a Marietta home.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday after reports of gunfire on the 1400 block of Bellemeade Court.

During the investigation, officers discovered 23-year-old Lamar Miles lying on his bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman inside the home, 22-year-old Tyneisha Warren, was also injured when police say a bullet grazed her.

Officials believe that evidence suggests the shots were fired from outside the home.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5477 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.