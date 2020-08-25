Police: Man found dead in truck parked in middle of road

Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a truck in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

A police officer found a grey pickup truck parked in the middle of the road along Metropolitan Parkway at St. Johns Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The officer then discovered the body of an adult male lying on the floorboard inside of the vehicle.

August 25, 2020 - Man's body found inside truck (FOX 5)

According to Atlanta Police, the officer was doing impound paperwork when he smelled something from inside the truck.

Investigators said the body appeared to have been dead for a while and think the truck had been in the road for several hours.