Police: Man fires shots after failed check-cashing robbery attempt in Gwinnett County

Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help to get a dangerous robber off of the streets. Police said a man robbing a check-cashing business indiscriminately opened fire.

The Gwinnett County Police Department released a surveillance video of the terrifying robbery. It happened at the DolEx at 6101 South Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross around 2 p.m. on June 4.

Police said the video shows the masked man enter the store holding a firearm. The man can be seen pushing a customer away from the teller window before police said the man took the customer’s place, pointing a gun at the employee, who was behind the safety glass.

Police released this surveillance image of a robber firing a gun at DolEx at 6101 South Norcross Tucker Road in Gwinnett County on the afternoon of June 4, 2020. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

The employee was able to duck, hiding out of reach of the robber and police said she was able to activate the silent panic alarm.

Frustrated, the robber fired twice over the customer’s head before fleeing the scene on a bike.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).