Police: Man caught on camera promoting 'dangerous' East Point street race

Police are searching for a man accused of promoting and recording a dangerous street racing event in East Point.

East Point police say they have a warrant out for the arrest of Andre Collins of Columbus, Georgia, who they say was caught on camera at the event promoting the race.

According to officials, the event happened in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 2000 block of Headland Drive on Oct. 16.

In a video released by the Atlanta Police Department, the APD's aviation unit zeroed in on a gold and white Chevrolet Camaro spinning out and doing donuts in the parking lot. The car is surrounded by other vehicles all with their lights on and pointed towards the car performing stunts.

As the Camaro takes another pass at doing donuts, Georgia State Patrol troopers swarm the scene, sending some of the cars scrambling. The Camaro also tries to avoid the troopers. It dodges cruiser after cruiser, eventually getting up on the sidewalk in front of the strip mall driving in between the support poles and the businesses.

Officials have not said how many people were arrested and charged in connection with the event.

After an investigation, East Point officers say they determined that Collins was a promoter and spectator who recorded the entire event before uploading it to Youtube.

"During the recording, Andre Collins was nice enough to film himself spectating and promoting the event," the East Point Police Department wrote on social media. "Spectating and/or promoting a street racing event in the State of Georgia and City of East Point is illegal."

Officials say Collins was advised to turn himself in but is not in custody at this time.

