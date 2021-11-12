Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Police: Man caught on camera promoting 'dangerous' East Point street race

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta

Street racing bust in East Point

The Atlanta Police Department released this video from their aviation unit showing a joint operation with the Georgia State Patrol to curb street racing and stunt driving at an East Point shopping center on Oct. 16, 2021.

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police are searching for a man accused of promoting and recording a dangerous street racing event in East Point.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

East Point police say they have a warrant out for the arrest of Andre Collins of Columbus, Georgia, who they say was caught on camera at the event promoting the race.

According to officials, the event happened in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 2000 block of Headland Drive on Oct. 16.

In a video released by the Atlanta Police Department, the APD's aviation unit zeroed in on a gold and white Chevrolet Camaro spinning out and doing donuts in the parking lot. The car is surrounded by other vehicles all with their lights on and pointed towards the car performing stunts.

As the Camaro takes another pass at doing donuts, Georgia State Patrol troopers swarm the scene, sending some of the cars scrambling. The Camaro also tries to avoid the troopers. It dodges cruiser after cruiser, eventually getting up on the sidewalk in front of the strip mall driving in between the support poles and the businesses.

Officials have not said how many people were arrested and charged in connection with the event.

After an investigation, East Point officers say they determined that Collins was a promoter and spectator who recorded the entire event before uploading it to Youtube.

"During the recording, Andre Collins was nice enough to film himself spectating and promoting the event," the East Point Police Department wrote on social media. "Spectating and/or promoting a street racing event in the State of Georgia and City of East Point is illegal."

Officials say Collins was advised to turn himself in but is not in custody at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS