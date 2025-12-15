Man, 57, dies in custody at Cobb County Adult Detention Center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 57-year-old man has died while in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.
What we know:
Bobby Clark died Sunday after being found unresponsive. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but he did not survive.
According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Clark was referred to a hospital for medical treatment during his pre-booking phase but refused care. He was returned to the jail for booking.
Clark was arrested along Austell Road on a charge of criminal trespass.
What we don't know:
It was not clear why Clark was referred to the hospital during pre-booking or how long he was in custody before he needed medical assistance.
It was unclear if he had a medical condition or why he refused medical treatment.
What's next:
An autopsy will be performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation into his death.
The Source: The details in this article come from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and jail records.