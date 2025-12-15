Man, 57, dies in custody at Cobb County Adult Detention Center

The Brief A 57-year-old man died after being found unresponsive while in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Bobby Clark refused hospital treatment during pre-booking and was returned to the jail before his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating, and an autopsy is pending.



A 57-year-old man has died while in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.

What we know:

Bobby Clark died Sunday after being found unresponsive. Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but he did not survive.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Clark was referred to a hospital for medical treatment during his pre-booking phase but refused care. He was returned to the jail for booking.

Clark was arrested along Austell Road on a charge of criminal trespass.

What we don't know:

It was not clear why Clark was referred to the hospital during pre-booking or how long he was in custody before he needed medical assistance.

It was unclear if he had a medical condition or why he refused medical treatment.

What's next:

An autopsy will be performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation into his death.