Police: Man accused of stealing mail, forging checks in Suwannee

Officials are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing thousands of dollars by using forged stolen checks.

Police say 35-year-old Speedy Gonzalez of Buford is charged with forgery, two counts of identity theft, and three counts of theft by deception. And yes, police say that is his name.

According to officials, a resident of Lake Haven Way in Suwannee called police to report that he had multiple checks stolen from his mailbox on Jan. 21.

The next day, police say Gonzalez visited the Home Depot on Stone Mountain Highway and bought over $3,000 in merchandise. One the transaction was done, Gonzalez returned the items for the cash.

On Tuesday, officials say they identified the suspect as Gonzalez.

"We urge Speedy to turn himself in to the Gwinnett County Jail," Gwinnett County police said.