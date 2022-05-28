Police looking for person of interest in murder near MARTA station

Police are searching for a man believed to have information about a deadly shooting on May 5 in southwest Atlanta.

That evening, police found a man bleeding out from his "lower extremities" at 225 Peachtree Street near the Garnett Street MARTA Station. Officers applied tourniquets, attempting to save the man's life. He died at a Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. Police identified the man as Donald Harrell.

Police believe Harrell was in an escalated dispute with a person that ended in gunfire.

Police released video showing a man "believed to be related to the homicide incident in a significant way." Video shows a man in a while sleeveless shirt and jeans walking by the entrance gates of the MARTA station.

Investigators want anyone who may recognize him to call Crime Stoppers.