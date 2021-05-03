Police: Juvenile reportedly missing in Hiram

article

Police in Hiram, Georgia need your help finding a girl who has been missing since Sunday.

The Hiram Police Department shared a photo of Meghan Salinas on Facebook asking the public to be on the lookout for her.

According to police, Salinas was last seen in the area of the Kohls on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram.

The missing girl was wearing a blue and white tie-dye T-shirt, blue jeans with holes in them, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information that could help, please email Lt. Michael Wilson at mwilson@hiram-ga.gov.

