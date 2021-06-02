Police: Jonesboro woman kidnapped by boyfriend, believed to be in danger

article

Clayton County police are looking for a 23-year-old woman they say was kidnapped by her boyfriend Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say Caitlyn Payne was looking for a rental home with her mom near the 7000 block of Charleston Court in Jonesboro. Police say that's when a man who goes by the name "Joshua" showed up in a bright orange Dodge Charger.

An argument started and police say Payne and her mother tried to drive away, but Joshua followed them. Investigators say he eventually blocked in their car, pulled Payne out of her mother's car, and then dragged her to his own car.

He was last seen driving towards Interstate 675 north.

Police think Payne is in danger. She's described as 5-feet-2-inches tall with brown eyes and auburn/pink-colored short hair.

Joshua is described as having tattoos on his face.

Anyone with information on where Payne is should call Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747. Anyone who sees either is asked to call 911 immediately.

