Police: Jonesboro man missing after walking away from home

On 3/9/2020 at 2140 hours, Clayton County Police Department responded to a missing person’s call. During the investigation, Officers learned Alfredrick Williams walked away from his residence without notifying anyone. Mr. Williams suffers from a Mild Learning Disorder and diagnosed as “Mentally Retarded.”

Mr. Williams is described as a thirty-year-old black male, brown eyes, black hair, 175 lbs., and 6’04” in height. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing dark clothing and shoes (unknown color).

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Alfredrick Williams is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770)477-3550.

CCPD Case # 20013892