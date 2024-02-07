Police investigating deadly shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Multiple officers were spotted at the Etheride Court Apartments on Etheridge Drive not far from Hollywood Road.

Officials say they were called to the apartment complex at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday after reports that a man was shot.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 5 cameras saw investigators focused on a white van in the complex's parking lot, which had its drivers-side window shattered.

Crime scene tape surrounded some of the apartments and FOX 5 cameras saw investigators collecting a handgun as evidence.

Officials have not released any information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.