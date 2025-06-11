Police investigating shooting in south Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Old Hapeville Road in south Atlanta, according to officers.

What we know:

Officers say they found a man shot 3 times in the abdomen when they arrived in the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim was not alert but was breathing, so he was taken to the hospital, according to APD.

What we don't know:

At this time, there is no word on whether anyone is in custody or if the police have any suspects.

