Police investigating shooting at Mexican restaurant in College Park

Police are investigating what appears to be deadly shooting at a Mexican restaurant on Old National Highway in College Park, according to an employee.

There's been a heavy police presence at the Cozumel Cantina for several hours. Police have taped off a portion of the parking lot and have been scanning the area and photographing the scene.

Police have not said exactly what happened, but an employee of the restaurant says a family was celebrating a birthday when two people went outside. A security guard would not let them back in and that's when a man with a gun allegedly started shooting.

The employee says the security guard returned fire and a woman was shot and killed. A man was also injured.

FOX 5 Atlanta is trying to confirm these details with police.

