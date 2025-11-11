Police investigating deadly stabbing in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Monday. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officials said officers received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital staff on Monday after a person arrived with stab wounds.

Officers said the victim, a 39-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Roy Street SW, but did not say how they determined that location.

Officials with APD’s Homicide Unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing or whether they know who is responsible.