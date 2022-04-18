Police investigating deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly late-night shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Officials say shortly after 10:45 p.m Sunday, they were called to the Austin Oaks Apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road in DeKalb County.

Officers have not confirmed much about the shooting but have told FOX 5 that a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the complex.

Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting or details about the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.