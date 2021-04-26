Police investigating 2 'related' deadly shootings in Monroe

Police are working to discover what led up to the shooting deaths of two men Saturday night in Monroe, Georgia.

The Monroe Police Department says their investigation began Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. when they were called to Gliding Lane after reports of a man who had been shot.

When they got there, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The unnamed victim died from his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.

During this first investigation, other officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash off of Jack Peters on East Church Street. At the scene, police found the driver of the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials believe both incidents are related but have not released the circumstances surrounding either shooting or the victims' identities.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help officers, please call the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Sergeant Darryl Powell at 770-266-5177.

