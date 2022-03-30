APS officer shoots armed parent at Booker T. Washington High School, school officials say

Police responded Booker T. Washington High School after gun shots were fired late Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Public Schools officials confirmed.

According to officials, an unknown number of students were involved in a "physical altercation during dismissal at Washington High School."

A parent arrived at the school campus and started waiving a gun towards students, school staff, and an Atlanta Public Schools Police officer, an APS spokesperson said.

The parent refused to comply with the officer's commands to put down the weapon. As a result, "the officer fired one shot which struck the parent in the hand," officials said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

Paramedics responded to the scene and provided treatment to the injured individual.

No students or school employees were injured during the shooting, authorities said.

"The safety and well-being of our students and employees is always a top priority for all Atlanta Public Schools," Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson Seth Coleman said.

The parent faces multiple charges.

Atlanta Public Schools and the Atlanta Police Department are investigating, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE