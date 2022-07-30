Police investigate shooting, attempted robbery at Lindbergh apartment complex

article

Two men shot someone at a Lindbergh apartment complex during an attempted robbery, Atlanta police said.

Officers went to 2450 Camellia Lane at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of someone shot. The address matches eon at Lindbergh, about one-tenth of the mile from Lindbergh Center Transit Station.

Officer spoke to a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who said the shooting happened after two men tried to rob him.

The victim was alert and conscious when first responders took him to the hospital.

FOX 5 Atlanta was at the scene on Saturday morning and saw officers investigating in the lobby of the apartment complex. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.