Police investigate several overnight shootings in Atlanta

After calendars turned from July to August overnight, police were busy investigating at least four separate shootings in Atlanta.

One shooting left a man dead, officials said. Police had not made any arrests or identified potential suspects in any investigation by noon on Sunday.

The shootings occurred over a span of about four hours from about 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning to around 5:30 a.m.

Shootings were spread out with two occurring south of Downtown on opposite sides of the connector. One shooting occurred west of Downtown and another incident was in the northwest area of the city.

In northwest Atlanta, police said a woman was shot multiple times near 2170 Defoor Hills Drive but refused to answer police's questions.

Police found a man dead after responding to a call at 2:30 a.m. at 1657 Lakewood Avenue.

More than an hour later, police said a shooting victim took themselves to a hospital after an incident near 1250 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said a man provided officers conflicting statements regarding how he was shot while they investigated an incident at 5:30 a.m. near 1193 Lee Street.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is expected to join Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the "Rise of COVID-19 and COVID Crime Wave" on Tuesday.

