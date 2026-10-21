Man wanted by FBI arrested in Pickens County traffic stop, deputies say

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The Brief Pickens Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Charles Malone on Main Street during a felony traffic stop. Officials said Malone was wanted by the FBI on federal firearms charges and has an extensive history of weapons and drug offenses. Deputies took Malone into custody and transferred him to the FBI.



A man wanted by the FBI on federal firearms charges was arrested on Main Street during a felony traffic stop, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies located and arrested Charles Malone along Main Street after conducting a felony traffic stop. Video released by the sheriff's office shows deputies stopping the vehicle and taking Malone into custody.

In the video, several patrol cars can be seen pulling over Malone's vehicle and one deputy can be seen drawing his weapon and ordering him to put his hands up as he gets out the vehicle. The deputy can then be seen putting his weapon away and placing him into handcuffs and into the back of the patrol car.

According to investigators, Malone was wanted by the FBI on federal weapons charges. The sheriff's office noted that Malone has an extensive criminal history involving weapons and drug offenses.

Following his arrest, deputies took Malone into federal custody.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release details regarding the specific federal firearms charges Malone faces or state what led deputies to locate him on Main Street.