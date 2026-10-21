Falcons, OutKast team up for 'ATLiens' 30th anniversary collection

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The Brief The Atlanta Falcons and OutKast released a limited-edition apparel collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of the duo's iconic album "ATLiens." The seven-piece lineup features jackets, hoodies, and a '96 jersey in the album's signature black and neon green colors. Big Boi will perform at halftime during Sunday's Falcons home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



The Atlanta Falcons and hip-hop duo OutKast teamed up Wednesday to release a limited-edition retail collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group's landmark second album, "ATLiens."

What we know:

The seven-piece collection features a Falcons-inspired interpretation of the original 1996 album artwork in the record's signature black and neon green color palette. Items include a jacket, a '96 football jersey, two hoodies, a T-shirt, a hat and a mini helmet.

Fans can purchase the apparel for a limited time online and in person at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Released on Aug. 27, 1996, "ATLiens" was OutKast's second studio album. The partnership is the latest collaboration between the NFL franchise and the group, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. It follows an initial apparel release in 2024 and André 3000's self-written narration for the Falcons' uniform launch in April of this year.

What they're saying:

Shannon Joyner, chief marketing officer for the Atlanta Falcons, said the collaboration celebrates the cultural identity shared by the team and the city.

"‘ATLien’ has become the cultural designation for someone who authentically represents what makes Atlanta such a special place, and that’s who our fans are," Joyner said. "Thirty years ago, Outkast’s second album told the world that Atlanta had its own sound and its own story, and our fans carry that same pride every time they rep the Falcons. We’re excited to deliver our second retail collaboration with Outkast and connect our fans to such a historical moment whose legacy is still very alive today."

What we don't know:

Officials have also not disclosed what additional surprises are planned throughout Sunday's game day.