Woman shot multiple times refuses to speak to officers, officials say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after finding a woman shot early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta.
Police said officers went to the scene at around 1:45 a.m. and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on 2170 Defoor Hills Drive.
Officers said the victim went to a hospital for treatment but refused to speak with officers about what happened.
Police said investigators still are working to learn what led up to the shooting and a possible motive.
