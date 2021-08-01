Woman shot multiple times refuses to speak to officers, officials say

Police are investigating after finding a woman shot early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Police said officers went to the scene at around 1:45 a.m. and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on 2170 Defoor Hills Drive.

Officers said the victim went to a hospital for treatment but refused to speak with officers about what happened.

Police said investigators still are working to learn what led up to the shooting and a possible motive.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____