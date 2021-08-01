Person shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police say

Investigators are working to learn who shot a person near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department sent officers to 1250 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sunday morning and learned that the shooting victim had already taken themselves to the hospital.

Police said investigators are working to learn a possible motive in the shooting and identify suspects.

