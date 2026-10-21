Cobb County police search for suspect after $35,000 storage heist

The Brief Burglars targeted storage units in Cobb County, stealing designer clothing, antique firearms, artwork, and centuries-old samurai swords. Police arrested Joseph Robinson and are searching for Richard Lawson, who is still on the run. Investigators urge anyone who sees the distinctive stolen items in pawn shops or online to contact police immediately.



Police in Cobb County arrested one man and are searching for another after a series of storage unit burglaries netted tens of thousands of dollars in rare collectibles and designer merchandise.

Cobb County storage burglary

What we know:

Thieves cut through wire mesh ceilings to enter individual storage units last month at a facility on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County. Investigators said the burglars first stole artwork, antique coins, World War II-era guns, and samurai swords that are 200 to 300 years old.

The following week, the suspects struck another facility, this one on South Cobb Drive. The owner of one of the units there caught two men loading $35,000 worth of stolen designer clothes and shoes into a U-Haul truck. After a brief confrontation, both men fled in the truck.

Police have since tracked down Joseph Robinson and placed him in jail, while Richard Lawson remains on the run, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Stolen antique swords search

What we don't know:

Police have not said where Lawson might be hiding or where any of the possessions might be hidden. Investigators noted the antique weapons are highly distinguishable and ask anyone who spots them online or in local pawn shops to call police.