Man provides conflicting stories to investigators about gunshot wound, police say
ATLANTA - Police said an investigation is underway regarding a man shot on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.
Police said officers were alerted to a person being shot at around 5:30 a.m. on 1193 Lee Street.
Police said a man with a gunshot wound was at the scene.
He allegedly gave conflicting stories to officers about how he was shot.
Police said medical personnel took him to a hospital in stable condition.
