Man provides conflicting stories to investigators about gunshot wound, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police said an investigation is underway regarding a man shot on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta. 

Police said officers were alerted to a person being shot at around 5:30 a.m. on 1193 Lee Street.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound was at the scene. 

He allegedly gave conflicting stories to officers about how he was shot. 

Police said medical personnel took him to a hospital in stable condition. 

