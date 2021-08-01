Man provides conflicting stories to investigators about gunshot wound, police say

Police said an investigation is underway regarding a man shot on Sunday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers were alerted to a person being shot at around 5:30 a.m. on 1193 Lee Street.

Police said a man with a gunshot wound was at the scene.

He allegedly gave conflicting stories to officers about how he was shot.

Police said medical personnel took him to a hospital in stable condition.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.