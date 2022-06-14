Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:59 AM EDT until TUE 12:45 PM EDT, Hall County, White County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 12:19 PM EDT until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Hall County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 12:20 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clay County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Dougherty County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Irwin County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

Police investigate deadly construction site crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:33AM
Floyd County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Officials said a dump truck hit a Bobcat On June 14, 2022, at a construction site off of Old Dalton Road near Rome. article

Officials said a dump truck hit a Bobcat On June 14, 2022, at a construction site off of Old Dalton Road near Rome. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CALHOUN, Ga. - Police say at least two people are dead after an apparent accident at a construction site in Floyd County. 

Police said two others were flown to a hospital. The construction site is off of Old Dalton Road near Rome.

Police said a dump truck hit a Bobcat. 

SKYFOX flew over the site, which is off a dirt road in a wooded area. A firetruck and ambulance were at the scene.

Officials said a dump truck hit a Bobcat On June 14, 2022, at a construction site off of Old Dalton Road near Rome. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.