Police investigate deadly construction site crash

Police say at least two people are dead after an apparent accident at a construction site in Floyd County.

Police said two others were flown to a hospital. The construction site is off of Old Dalton Road near Rome.

Police said a dump truck hit a Bobcat.

SKYFOX flew over the site, which is off a dirt road in a wooded area. A firetruck and ambulance were at the scene.

