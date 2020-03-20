Police investigate carjacking, shooting in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a suspect was shot during a carjacking Friday.

According to investigators, a suspect attempted to steal a Mercedes-Benz that was at a Shell gas station pump on Powers Ferry Drive.

A witness told police, they pulled out their gun and told the suspect to put down their gun. Gunshots were then exchanged.

The suspect was shot during the shoot out, authorities confirmed. The suspect was only able to run a few feet away before falling in the street.

According to police the carjacking suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hosptial, and is listed in critical condition.