Police in Henry County search for missing girls

Police in Henry County ask for the public to be on the lookout for 11-year-old and 13-year-old girls they said haven't been seen since Tuesday morning.

Police said 11-year-old Elaina Moody and 13-year-old Hannah Moody were last seen at approximately 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Windsong Drive in Stockbridge.

Police said Elaina is approximately 5 feet tall with reddish-blonde hair, last seen wearing jeans, a read t-shirt and a gray hoodie.

11-year-old Elaina Moody (Photo: Henry County Police)

Hannah is 5-foot-3 with red hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie.

13-year-old Hannah Moody (Photo: Henry County Police)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two girls is urged to contact Henry County detectives at 770-957-9121.

