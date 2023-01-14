Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at Lilburn home

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for the deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man in Lilburn.

Police said Miguel Rodriguez is wanted for the felony murder and aggravated assault of Felipe Velasco.

Gwinnett County police responded at 12:40 a.m. to a home on Fox Forest Court and found Velasco shot inside. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said a "domestic related" dispute led to the deadly gunfire.

Police think Rodriguez may be driving a Jeep Wrangler with a Georgia license plate XEG482.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-577-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.