Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at Lilburn home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for the deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man in Lilburn.
Police said Miguel Rodriguez is wanted for the felony murder and aggravated assault of Felipe Velasco.
Gwinnett County police responded at 12:40 a.m. to a home on Fox Forest Court and found Velasco shot inside. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said a "domestic related" dispute led to the deadly gunfire.
Police think Rodriguez may be driving a Jeep Wrangler with a Georgia license plate XEG482.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-577-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.