Police find truck in fatal I-75 hit-and-run, search for driver continues

Police say they have located the pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a tractor-trailer driver early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chevrolet Silverado sought for fatal hit-and-run on I-75; victim identified

What we know:

The black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was found with the help of the Cobb County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center and tips from the public. The vehicle has been impounded, but investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the driver. Charges are expected once the driver is identified.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 13 near the South Marietta Parkway exit. Investigators say two tractor-trailers sideswiped each other while heading north, prompting both drivers to pull over — one stopping on the interstate and the other on the exit ramp.

Police said 36-year-old Terrell Lowdermilk of Chattanooga was standing in the left lane of the entrance ramp as the two drivers exchanged information when the Silverado hit him. He died at the scene.

"Both drivers trying to do the right thing got out of their vehicles and attempted to make contact with each other. It’s at that moment that now tragedy occurs," said Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Evidence collected at the scene, including debris with traceable serial numbers, pointed investigators toward a 2019 to 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. The Georgia Department of Transportation is assisting with a review of traffic camera footage, and witness statements are being analyzed.

What you can do:

Authorities are continuing to urge anyone with information about the driver to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or the Marietta Police Department app.