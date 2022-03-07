Police find person shot in Cobb County neighborhood

The Cobb County Police Department said a person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday near Mableton.

Police said officers went to St. Martin's Drive and found a person shot.

The person is receiving treatment at a hospital, and their current condition is unknown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE