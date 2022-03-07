Police find person shot in Cobb County neighborhood
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department said a person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday near Mableton.
Police said officers went to St. Martin's Drive and found a person shot.
The person is receiving treatment at a hospital, and their current condition is unknown.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement