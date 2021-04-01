Police, family intensify search for missing Union City man

Union City police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. Preston Grissom was last seen on February 10 on Stonewall Tell Road.

Union City police and his family held a news conference on Thursday to give an update on the case.

"We just need some help. We don't know where to look," said Grissom's Grandmother.

Preston Grissom, 29, has been missing since Feb. 10, 2021. (Union City Police Department)

The disappearance of Preston Grissom has left his family with pain that's palpable.

"I am Preston Grissom, the son Preston Grissom which is the missing person and I just wanted to say please, please help find my dad," said Preston Grissom Jr., "I was devastated when I figured out he was missing, and I just can't bear with it."

Preston Grissom Jr., the son of missing 29-year-old Preston Grissom, pleads for help finding his father on April 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

The 29-year-old father was first reported missing in Clayton County. The case was eventually turned over to Union City police when authorities discovered Grissom's last known location was somewhere on Stonewall Tell Road.

"Preston has never been away from home this long. This is very unusual for him, so we are very concerned and trying to locate him," said Karen Grissom, Preston's mother.

Karen Grisson, the mother of missing 29-year-old Preston Grissom, pleads for help finding her son on April 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

Union City Police said Preston's grandmother reportedly dropped him off around 1 in the morning on February 10 to meet a friend on Stonewall Tell Road. That was the last time his family said they saw him.

"I left him to meet friends. I put him out the car, and I haven't seen him since," said Grissom's grandmother, "He just does not stray from him, especially this long."

Preston Grissom, 29, was last seen along Stonewall Tell Road in Union City on Feb. 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said one of Grissom's known hangouts is at the One Stop Food Mart on Riverdale Road. Union City Police told FOX 5 they are actively working several leads but are asking the public to help.

"We definitely need your help as a community to find this father and loving man for his family," Lt. Prentice Brooks, the Criminal investigations Commander for the Union City Police Department.

The family of missing 29-year-old Preston Grissom pleads for help finding him on April 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

Grissom's family, who were visibly upset during Thursday’s event, said they're devastated and it's unlike Preston to be away from home this long. His family is begging the public to help them find answers

"I am pleading with anyone that knows anything about Preston's disappearance, who has seen him or anything to please, please I'm begging you to contact the Union City Police Department," said Karen Grisson, Preston’s mother.

Investigators said they have not been led to believe foul play is involved in the case, but they also have not ruled it out.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Preston Grissom, please call 770-515-7850 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the whereabouts of Grissom.

