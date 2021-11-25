Police: Driver fled scene after deadly head-on crash in South Fulton

article

South Fulton Police need your help finding a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run head-on collision.

Officials say Juan Carlos Medrano is wanted for first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

According to investigators, just after midnight on Aug. 24, Medrano was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado registered to the mother of his children on Cascade Palmetto Highway. At one point, police say Medrano tried to illegally pass a tractor-trailer by crossing the solid yellow double line.

When he did so, officials say he hit a car driven by Jerry Long head-on, killing Long.

Medrano fled the scene on foot before police and medical services arrived and did not try to help Long, police said.

If you have any information on where Medrano could be, please call Crime Stoppers or South Fulton police at 404-831-3743.

